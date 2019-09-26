Dame Julie Walters joins 150th anniversary celebrations at Kirdford and Plaistow primary school

Dame Julie Walters helped pupils past and present celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School on Friday.

The afternoon of celebrations included a plethora of activities and a 150 Years museum display including photographs, log book extracts and artefacts from all eras of both schools.

Kirdford and Plaistow Primary School celebrates 150 years

Festivities began with a rendition of the national anthem from Years 3 and 4 and a speech from headteacher Charlie King.

The children and guests then enjoyed a Victorian-inspired tea party banquet of assorted sandwiches followed by jam tarts and Swiss roll.

There was a performance of maypole dancing and a Victorian drill display from Year 6 students, and songs from the younger pupils.

Four Year 4 students then recited a poem from 1906 about an old schoolmaster at Kirdford called Jesse Goodacre.

The afternoon was rounded off by Year 5 performing a medley of songs through different eras, culminating in their self-written new school song.

Dame Julie cut the ribbon on a celebratory anniversary bench and cut a birthday cake for the school, and all present sang happy birthday.

Former pupil Beryl High described it as a ‘marvellous afternoon’. She said: “I will treasure the memory of it for the rest of my days.”

