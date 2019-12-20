Dad sobbed as son given dream toy at Horsham area Christmas lunch

The County Times is calling on our readers to help the Salvation Army give hundreds of families in the Horsham district a better Christmas.

As part of our Caring at Christmas campaign we are highlighting the difference that this amazing appeal makes every year.

This week we share the experiences of a Salvation Army worker in the Horsham area who hosts a community Christmas lunch in her village centre.

Last year more than 100 people booked to attend the free four-course meal.

The Horsham branch of the charity provided ‘amazing gifts and parcels’, according to the worker. But the presents had a ‘profound effect’ on one little boy and his father.

The worker, who asked not to be named in order to protect the identities of the families involved, said: “On Christmas morning we had a call from a single dad asking if he could come for lunch with his little boy aged four. He had just become a dad due to the loss of the little boy’s mum two days before Christmas.”

Those at the lunch enjoyed food and games before they were surprised with gifts.

She said: “The dad was given his gift and then a gift was given to his little boy. As the dad watched his little boy open his gift he began to sob.”

Earlier that day the boy had told his dad he would one day ‘love’ to have some Lego but knew it was ‘lots of money’.

The worker added: “The little boy’s face was priceless as he unwrapped his gift to discover a box of Lego. ‘Is this really mine dad?’ he said.”

The dad checked with the workers who said it was, and then opened his gift of a watch, which he was ‘overjoyed’ with. But the pair didn’t just take their presents away from the lunch. They also made friends with a family on the same table who ‘really enjoyed’ getting to know them, the worker added. She said: “When the lunch was over they asked if they could keep in touch with the dad and his son.

“They did keep in touch and in fact they have met up throughout the year and have become close friends.”

The community lunch takes place again this year on Christmas Day and the first people to book were the dad and his son. The worker added: “The Salvation Army will again be providing gifts for those who come to the Christmas Lunch and for many of them we know it will be the only gift they receive.”

If you are interested in joining a Christmas lunch email admin@befriended.org or call 03007727703.

