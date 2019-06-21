Cuckfield pavilion hit by vandals in early hours

The pavilion at Cuckfield Recreation Ground was struck by vandals in the early hours of this morning.

Police and the fire service were called to the incident at about 1am.

Vandals struck the pavilion at Cuckfield Recreation Ground in the early hours of this morning (June 21)

Resident Lindy Elphick said: “More vandalism last night – police and the fire brigade were called after midnight to the pavilion in Cuckfield Recreation Ground as someone had removed tiles off the roof and wooden slats on the front and set fire to them.

“I was dog walking this morning at about 7.30am. Other dog walkers told me it had happened so I went over and spoke to the guy from the council who was assessing the damage.

“He told me the police and fire were called out after midnight – at about 1am. He said they have had more damage to this pavilion than any other.”

Mrs Elphick, who has lived in the village for 26 years, said CCTV was needed at the recreation ground.

“We have got to get something done about this continued vandalism that is occurring in our community,” she added.

She said over the past few months there had been several vandalism incidents.

“Last week the farmers cows got out into The Copse housing estate due to damaged fences,” she said.

Damage left by vandals at the pavilion at Cuckfield Recreation Ground

“Plus fires have been started in a small wood copse near The Dell and in a field below the Rec. Before that there were lots of problems at the Village Hall in London Lane.”

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire at Cuckfield Recreation Ground shortly after midnight on Friday, June 21.

“One crew from Haywards Heath attended the scene and extinguished the small fire involving external cladding.

“Sussex Police were also in attendance, and Mid Sussex District Council was informed.

It is not the first time the pavilion at Cuckfield Recreation Ground has been targeted by vandals

“Firefighters remained at the scene to remove residual smoke from the roofspace, leaving the recreation ground at around 1.15am.”

Sussex Police and the district council have been approached for a comment.