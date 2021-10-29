Cuckfield Bonfire and Fireworks returns this November after Covid cancellation in 2020

The popular event, which dates back to the 1880s, starts at 5.30pm in Cuckfield Park with the bonfire being lit at 6.45pm and the fireworks choreographed to music starting at 7.30pm.

Cuckfield Bonfire Society chairman Michael Moore, 54, said this year’s show will provide a ‘classic bonfire’ and hopes it will be a success.

Before the Covid restrictions in 2020 poor weather conditions at the 2019 event meant not as many spectators showed up as usual, he said.

The mayor of Cuckfield lights the bonfire at a previous show. Picture: James Miller, courtesy of Cuckfield Bonfire Society.

“We had a really bad year,” said Michael, who lives in Cuckfield with his family and has volunteered with the bonfire for more than 15 years.

“The bonfire in 2019 coincided with half term, the rugby world cup and torrential, monsoonal rain throughout the day,” he said.

Michael, who is an operations manager for Tarmac, said many potential spectators decide between 3pm and 5pm if they want to go to the bonfire, and if it is raining at that time it will result in a low turnout.

“In 2019 it was just coming down in stair rods,” he said.

Cuckfield Bonfire takes place on Saturday (November 6). Picture: James Miller, courtesy of Cuckfield Bonfire Society.

Michael said that money raised at the bonfire always goes towards funding next year’s show and that any surplus cash goes to charity.

But in 2019 the event did not raise enough to cover the price of this year’s bonfire.

Michael said it costs roughly £16,000 each year to stage the event and that committee members have personally underwritten the 2021 show.

This, he said, means they would have to cover the cost if there is a shortfall in the money raised.

From left: Paul Mantripp, Jem Lee, Paul Pritchard and Michael Moore. Picture: Brad Williams.

However, Michael is confident this year’s show will be truly worth watching, despite the rush to get it sorted.

“The whole planning process normally takes eight to 12 months with just a slow drip of getting things organised,” he said.

“But this year we weren’t told until early September that we would actually go ahead so everything was condensed into an abbreviated period of time.”

This meant the society’s normal firework display people had been scheduled for somewhere else, but ‘at the eleventh hour’ Frontier Fireworks came along.

Volunteers prepare for Cuckfield Bonfire on Saturday (November 6) in Cuckfield Park. Picture: Brad Williams.

“It’s a big step for us to have a different firework supplier but they’ve said they’re going to deliver a firework display to remember,” said Michael.

He said that the annual event is special for the village and that the bonfire is always lit by the mayor of Cuckfield, one of his favourite yearly responsibilities.

Schoolchildren also build guys and Susan Mayou from Cuckfield Park judges them.

Putting on this event has its fair share of challenges through, said Michael, explaining that one of the main difficulties is getting enough people to be marshals.

“It’s a key element to the event that we have 50 volunteers,” he said, adding that their tasks include keeping people out of restricted areas, overseeing parking and keeping customers safe.

This year will also see the introduction of e-ticketing and electronic payment, said Michael.

Volunteers prepare for Cuckfield Bonfire on Saturday (November 6) in Cuckfield Park. Picture: Brad Williams.

Volunteers have already been getting the bonfire area ready too, he added.

Michael said they usually have to start four weeks in advance by collecting ‘burnables’ before the day they build the bonfire.

“We’re very mindful of animals,” added Michael.

“We pile everything up far away from where the bonfire will be built, so then when we actually come to build the bonfire, anything that’s found a new home has got the opportunity to scurry away.”

But, even with the hard work, Michael said he enjoys the camaraderie of putting on an event that can deliver money to worthy causes.

“It’s that sense of achievement when the last firework’s gone up and the last participant’s left the site and we know we’ve put on a great show,” he said.

Over the past 34 years the Cuckfield Bonfire and Fireworks evening has raised more than £170,000 for Sussex schools and charities.

Holy Trinity School Head Ann McGregor said: “The return of the Cuckfield bonfire will be warmly welcomed by staff and pupils at Holy Trinity School.”

“The bonfire committee have been incredibly generous for many years and donated money, which has really benefited our children,” she said.

Mike Schlup, chair of the Independent State of Cuckfield, said: “It is great to have the Cuckfield Bonfire back again, which is a very important part of village life.”

“Our newly elected Mayor Andrew Leask has been invited to start the fire and it will no doubt be a highlight of his year.”

Proceeds from the event will go to Holy Trinity School Cuckfield, Woodlands Meed, Kangaroos and other Sussex charities.

There will be a police road closure of the B2036 from the Cuckfield Park A272 roundabout to the Lloyds chemist mini roundabout in South Street between 5pm and 9pm. Traffic will be allowed access from the A272 for on site bonfire parking only.