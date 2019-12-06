Crowds flock to Storrington festive fun night

Crowds turned out in force and joined in the Christmas fun at Storrington’s Festive Night.

The evening kicked off with the official switch-on of the village Christmas lights and went on to include all the fun of the fair.

Storrington Festive Night. Photo: Brian Burns SUS-190612-103122001

There were fairground attractions, live music, carol singing, market stalls - and more.

Thakeham Morris dancers provided a display and shops, local businesses and charities handed out mince pies, sweets and sausage rolls.

Father Christmas was on hand in the village library to greet people taking part in an ‘Elf Trail.’

The evening was organised by Storrington and Sullington Parish Council.