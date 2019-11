Thieves left behind a crowbar when they broke into a Horsham stable yard and stole equestrian equipment.

Police say that saddles, rugs, bridles and riding gear were stolen from the stables in Coolham Road, Horsham.

Police

A spokesman said: “A crowbar was left at the scene.”

Anyone with any information about the theft - which happpened on November 8 - is asked to contact police by calling 101.