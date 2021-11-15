Criminal Behaviour Order issued on Horsham man who caused problems ‘for years’

Police say that they successfully secured the order against 59-year-old Donald Mardell.

Officers say that the order - which will remain in place for two years - was obtained on October 22 after Mardell caused antisocial behaviour in the town towards businesses, residents and members of the public over an extended period of time.

It comes with a number of conditions aimed at preventing further offending and to provide reassurance to the community, say police.

Donald Mardell

PC Jonny Walker, from the Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are really pleased to be able to get a Criminal Behaviour Order for Mardell.

“For many years he has caused issues in Horsham town centre to businesses, local residents and members of the public.

“The order shows that we continue to actively target people who cause antisocial problems in our town to make it a safer place for all.