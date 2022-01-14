Crews from Crawley, Horsham and Haywards Heath called to East Grinstead fire

Crews from Crawley, Horsham, Haywards Heath, East Sussex and Surrey were called to a fire in East Grinstead this morning (Friday, January 14).

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) spokesperson said crews were called at 7.20am.

A Crawley Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, “This morning green watch assisted East Grinstead Fire and Rescue Service with a fire in a fourth-floor flat.

The East Grinstead flat following the fire. Picture from Crawley Fire and Rescue Service

“Quick actions by the owner and decisive actions by the crews meant a quick end to the incident. The pictures below demonstrate the benefits of closing doors”

The WSFRS spokesperson said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire quickly using a high-pressure hose reel and a CO2 fire extinguisher.

The spokesperson added, “Fortunately the homeowner had been able to close the internal doors of their property before leaving, which prevented the fire from spreading any further.

“Closing a door behind you can prevent the spread of fire and poisonous gases by up to 20 minutes.

The East Grinstead flat following the fire. Picture from Crawley Fire and Rescue Service SUS-220114-184942001