Crawley traveller camp: landowners considering action

Landowners are considering what action to take after a large group of travellers pitched up in Crawley, police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed about 60 traveller vehicles arrived on open private land at Forge Wood overnight between Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 September.

He said: “They drove on to the land which contained no obstructions to them.

“Police and WSCC have visited the area and spoken to the owners, a private housing company, who are considering what action to take.”

No police powers to require removal are being exercised at this time although the position is being kept under review, he added.