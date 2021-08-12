Crawley Town supporter to take part in Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling's charity walk for prostate cancer

Chris Russell, 63, from Crawley, will walk the north-east leg of Stelling’s March for Men on Monday, August 30.

The route will begin at Newcastle United, visit Durham County Cricket Club, and end at Sunderland AFC.

In preparation for the marathon distance, Chris will complete a 200 mile cycle ride during August, culminating in a final ride from Horsham to Crawley Town’s People's Pension Stadium to take in the Reds’ clash with Northampton Town on Saturday, August 28.

Crawley Town supporter Chris Russell (right), with Reds legend Dannie Bulman, will take part in a charity walk with Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer

Chris has set up a JustGiving page and has so far raised over £700.

It is a cause that is dear to Chris’ heart, as both Chris and his 91-year-old father, William, have been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Chris said: “I have fundraised with Prostate Cancer UK (PC) previously, following my own diagnosis and shortly after my father received seven weeks of radiotherapy for his condition.

“I walked with Jeff Stelling and others, a marathon distance, between Weston-super-Mare FC and Bristol Rovers FC in 2017.

“From my previous walk with Jeff, I know it will be fun. Jeff is a very nice bloke and very easy to talk to.

“He was extremely interested in Crawley Town’s progress the last time we met but it was bittersweet because that was the year his beloved Hartlepool United lost their place in the EFL.

“Spooky then that our first game should be away at Hartlepool United!”

Crawley Town have been supporting Chris’ fundraising efforts from the off.

The club facilitated ‘all area access’ at the home friendlies against West Ham United under-23s and Tottenham Hotspur under-23s respectively, and helped set a stall up at the Family Fun Day event on July 31 which raised £500.

Chris added: “I am extremely proud of my club supporting PC UK in the way they have.

“The club is giving me a new season shirt with appropriate reference to PC on the back that I will wear during the walk and then with pride at games.

“The commercial office at CTFC, led by Keith Murray, have been brilliant in affording me access to the club. and have even allocated club and EFL legend Dannie Bulman as my link to the commercial and media teams at PC UK, as well as the players.

“The club have agreed to let me 'rattle my bucket' at the game (against Northampton) before heading off to the North East the following day for the walk.

“The club has also extended an invitation to PC UK to visit The People's Pension Stadium to undertake a major fundraising event in the future.”

Chris also urged men to get their prostate checked by their GP.

He said: “Living with PC, if it is caught early enough, as in my case, is relatively OK.

“There are issues with the urinary tract and sudden urges to relieve oneself and 'leakages' is a real problem, so planning routes with facilities is always on both my father and my mind.

“One in four men from BAME communities will get this disease in their lifetime; one in eight in the remaining population.

“Men should be aware of symptoms; an increased urge to urinate, especially at night, reduction in libido and maintaining an erection.

“These are difficult things for men to think about, let alone speak and do something about.

“If men are at all concerned about changes connected to what is mentioned here, then please speak to their GP.”