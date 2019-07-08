Crawley town centre building work - here’s all you need to know

Regeneration work in Crawley town centre is progressing on time and on budget, says Crawley Borough Council.

The £2.2 million scheme is part of the Crawley Growth Programme, funded by the borough council, West Sussex County Council and the Local Growth Fund through the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

Cllr Roger Elkins and Cllr Peter Smith in Crawley town centre

Blakedown Landscapes, which revamped Queens Square, started on site in January and has installed new paving along Queensway and The Pavement, and new benches and trees.

A council spokesman said: “Work is currently underway outside Marks and Spencer and will move up towards Kingsgate over the coming weeks. The project is on time to complete in the autumn.

“As each stage of the project is completed and the paving sealed, the council’s Central Patch Team is undertaking rigorous cleaning to ensure the area remains in great condition.”

Councillor Peter Smith, cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “It is great to see the project taking shape and the completed areas look fantastic and I thank the public and businesses for their patience while the work is completed.

“Once the development is finished, I am confident that the scheme will build on the success of Queens Square where we have seen around £30m private sector investment in the surrounding properties, including bringing a number of vacant units back into use.

“I look forward to seeing the end result.”

Councillor Roger Elkins, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for Highways and Infrastructure, added: “This is yet another exciting success story from the Crawley Growth Programme - showing what collaboration and partnership working can achieve to support regeneration.

“The scheme clearly complements and builds on the success of the Queens Square project and I look forward to its completion later this year.”

Jonathan Sharrock, chief executive at Coast to Capital said: “We are thrilled to see such fantastic progress with the Crawley Growth Programme and look forward to seeing the regeneration of Queensway come to fruition.”

All business in the area will remain open while the remainder of the works are carried out.