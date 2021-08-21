Crawley teenager goes missing in middle of night
Police have launched an appeal after a Crawley teenager disappeared in the middle of the night.
Troy Durrant-Glass, aged 15, went missing at 1am today (Saturday, August 21).
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers and is not believed to be wearing his glasses.
Police said he often uses the rail network and has a keen interest in trains.
Anybody who sees Troy or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts can contact police by calling 101, quoting serial 0096 of 21/08.