Crawley neighbourhoods ranked in order of highest household income

We’ve looked at the average household income in Crawley’s neighbourhoods.

We have used information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The average household income in the UK for the financial year ending 2018 was £28,400, according to the ONS. All street pictures from Google Maps.

Maidenbower Drive, Maidenbower. Average household income of 88,000 pounds is much higher than the national average. Average age of residents is 33, younger than the national average of 39.

Somerley Drive, Forge Wood. Average household income is higher than the national average at 57,000 pounds. Average age of residents is 42, older than the national average of 39.

Furnace Drive, Furnace Green. Average household income is higher than the national average at 50,000 pounds. Average age of residents is 43, older than the national average of 39.

Worth Road, Pound Hill. Average household income of 47,000 pounds is higher than the national average. Average age of residents is 35, younger than the national average of 39.

