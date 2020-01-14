Crawley drug dealer jailed after being caught with cocaine and cannabis

A Crawley drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught with cocaine and cannabis during a police vehicle spot check.

Louis Latham Brown, 28, of Lavington Close, Ifield, was jailed for four and a half years when he appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Friday.

Police say that Brown admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and being concerned in the supply of both drugs following the stop check of the Volkswagen Passat he was driving.

The car failed to stop when requested by officers in Smallfield and was followed to a cul-de-sac in East Grinstead where Brown, who was driving, was blocked in and arrested, say police.

Cash, mobile phones and wraps of cocaine and cannabis were seized.

Investigating officer PC Elliott Hartley said after the hearing: “This court result shows just how effective our proactive stop searches can be in disrupting the supply of illegal drugs.

“I’d urge anyone with concerns about drug dealing to contact us. Information provided by members of the public is extremely valuable and can help us to make our communities safer.”

Anyone concerned about drug use or drug dealing can contact police on 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, say police, always dial 999.