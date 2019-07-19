Crawley charitable trust backs award to find top young builder

A Crawley charitable trust is backing an award which aims to find the nation’s top young builder.

For the fifth year running, the B&CE Charitable Trust, which is based at the offices of not-for-profit company B&CE, is a sponsor of the Youthbuild UK Awards honouring the top young talent in the construction industry.

The awards, now in their 20th year, have two categories: The first is aimed at 18 to 24-year-olds in employment/or training; and a second designed especially for 14 to 18-year-olds in education or training, including apprentices. The awards are aimed at those who have overcome a variety of barriers and personal challenges.

The Youthbuild UK Awards 2019 prize fund is £7,500 and all shortlisted finalists will receive a certificate, tools prizes and a trip on the London Eye.

Shortlisted finalists will be invited to attend the awards ceremony, which will be held at the House of Commons on Wednesday, October 16th, when the winners will be announced.

The deadline to enter is July 31 and to find out more, download an application form here.

Barbara Dinsdale, head of B&CE’s Charitable Trust, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Youthbuild UK once again as, like us, it is an organisation which supports those at the heart of the construction industry. In a sector as dynamic as construction, it is vital that young talent is recognised and championed wherever possible. The Youthbuild UK Awards do this, which is why they continue to receive our backing.”

B&CE’s Charitable Trust was set up in 1991 to give back to the construction community and has given out more than £3m towards financial help for people in times of need, grants towards education, training and retraining and grants towards occupational health and safety initiatives.