Crawley bus crash - video from the scene

Twelve people were taken to hospital following a ‘serious’ crash between a bus and a van in Crawley.

The air ambulance and a fleet of ambulance vehicles attended the scene in Hawth Avenue following the crash soon before 11.30am today (Thursday, August 1).

Scene of the bush crash in Hawth Avenue, Crawley

The injured included the drivers of both the bus and van, according to a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

However, he said, most of the injured were described as ‘walking wounded’. He added: “No life threatening injuries were reported.”

