Crawley boy missing since Sunday has been found

A missing teenager from Crawley has been found.

Paul Stevens, 14, was last seen leaving his home address around 10.50pm.

A missing Crawley boy has been found

A police spokesman said: “Missing teenager Paul Stevens has been found safe and well in Surrey. He hadn’t been seen since Sunday (June 16).”

