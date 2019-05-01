Crawley and Horsham students raise £13,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice

Students raised more than £13,000 for terminally ill people as part of St Catherine’s Hospice Youth Enterprise Project.

The students were asked to organise fundraising events that would raise a minimum of £1,500 for St Catherine’s with the support of 12 business mentors from NatWest.

Their achievements were recognised at an awards ceremony at Christ’s Hospital School in Horsham.

The ceremony gave five teams of pupils from Hazelwick School and Thomas Bennett Community College in Crawley, and Tanbridge House School in Horsham, the chance to showcase their fundraising ideas to a judging panel in a bid to win an award.

A spokesman said: “Innovative presentations showcased varied fundraising ideas including bake and hot chocolate sales, refreshment stands, film nights and even designing and making a bespoke phone holder at school to name a few.”

Awards were given to: Hazelwick School for most money raised; Hazelwick School, most pounds per pupil; Thomas Bennett Community College, best presentation, and Caterham Team 2, most innovative fundraising idea.

More news:

Work starts on £9 million development near Gatwick Airport

Top comedian Romesh Ranganathan wants YOU for his new TV show

This exotic pet was found dumped by the roadside in Crawley

This £14m Sussex garden centre major revamp will create 60 new jobs

Warehouse on former Sussex Wyevale Garden Centre site near A23 sold for £6.5 million

16 of Sussex’s most haunted places

Sophie Peckham, community and events fundraising manager at St Catherine’s, said: “It was fantastic to hear the innovative ways our schools raised money for us with the support of their NatWest mentors.

“I hope they’re as proud of themselves as we are of them. Without our supporters, we wouldn’t be able to care for local terminally ill people when it’s needed most.

“And it’s great to engage with younger members of our community to help them understand more about the work we do caring for local people and their families.

“The awards night was really inspiring and the efforts of all the young people involved will make a huge difference to the people we care for.”