Crawley actress Ciara set to enter boxing ring in aid of charity

A Crawley actress is swapping the red carpet for the canvass of the boxing ring in a bid to raise money for charity.

Ciara Lyons has starred in a string of hit Bollywood movies and independent British films, as well as appearing in a major TV series and box office film.

So far in her career, Ciara, who is from Tilgate, has also appeared in hit BBC show Killing Eve, in a scene with star Jodie Comer, and in Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

She is also writing her own screenplay about boxing and, having spent years researching for it, is getting in the ring herself in the ultimate piece of method acting.

The actress is participating in eight weeks free training with Ultra White Collar Boxing before stepping into the ring at the Copthorne Hotel, Effingham on November 23.

As well as her acting career, she has also worked as a ring girl at Ultra Events across Sussex for the last decade. Those taking part in UWCB shows are given eight weeks free training and are asked to sell tickets for the show and raise at least £50 for Cancer Research UK.

So far, Ultra Events - the company behind the event - has raised £19 million for Cancer Research UK.

Ciara said one of her inspirations throughout her training has been her best friend’s father Wally Stevenson, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. She said: “I have seen so many shows and now it’s my turn to get in the ring. Every event I have been to, the atmosphere has been amazing and anyone can do this, that’s so important.

“My best friend’s dad, Wally, is fighting cancer at the moment and he has always supported me as a ring girl.

“Now, he will get to see me boxing, so this is in support of him. I really want to see his face light up when I come out.”

After leaving Haywards Heath college, Ciara landed a scholarship to the EPA school of performing arts in Nottingham as a teenager, before jetting off to India to star in Bollywood films.

Since returning to Britain, she has gone on to feature in a number of independent films and is currently shooting a movie about Robin Hood called ‘Hood: The Legend Reborn.’

Tickets for the event can be bought online at https://www.ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk/locations/crawley/.