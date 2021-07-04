Smiles all round. Picture by Graham Hazard

Cowfest in pictures: Food, friends and fun at Cowfold fair

Families and friends enjoyed a great day out in Cowfold yesterday with the arrival of the village's Cowfest

By Joe Stack
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:21 am
Updated Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:22 am

The day included stalls, a fair ground, a classic car show, BBQ, pizza van, licensed bar, pony rides, animal petting, inflatable wipeout, large screen outdoor TV showing the football, dance acts, steam trains, live evening music on a big stage - and a dog show. Here are some of the best pictures from the day.

On the bumper cars. Picture by Graham Hazard

A greeting card stall. Picture by Graham Hazard

Residents weren't deterred by grey skies. Picture by Graham Hazard

A little driver enjoys the merry-go-round. Picture by Graham Hazard

