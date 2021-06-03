Council says sorry for ‘confusion’ over fencing in park near Horsham

Public uproar erupted this week after Horsham District Council erected new fencing around the beach area in Southwater Country Park.

Residents feared the beach was being closed permanently without any public consultation.

But a council spokesperson said in a message to residents today: “The council would like to apologise for any confusion surrounding the recent erection of new temporary fencing at the Southwater Country Park beach area.

The "Beach area" at Southwater Country Park is now enclosed by a wire fence. Pic S Robards SR2106015 SUS-210106-172215001

“We are listening to your feedback and can now confirm that contractors will work to repair the beach surfacing, and that this work should be completed in July, ready for the start of the school summer holidays, in order for the area to re-open safely.

“We remain concerned about overcrowding around the beach area and will continue to monitor the situation on a regular basis over the summer months, and will adhere to the timescales determined by the Government’s guidance on lockdown easing.

“Thank you for your understanding and we will provide regular updates of our ongoing activities to safely reopen the area for this summer.”