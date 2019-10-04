Council responds to ‘ludicrous’ Horsham skate park plans

Horsham District Council has responded to a petition backed by hundreds of people to save Horsham skate park’s heritage.

Set up by Caelan Mumford, the petition has been signed by more than 800 people.

It’s calling on the council to build the replacement skate park out of wood instead of concrete, which Caelan says is cheaper, offers more grip and is softer to fall on.

A Horsham District spokeswoman said the council is ‘committed’ to keeping a skate park in Horsham Park, which ‘serves the needs of a wide range of users including BMX, skateboard and scooter riders’.

She added: “We are currently working closely with a key group of Horsham skate park users, including members of Horsham Skatepark Heritage Association, to develop the specification.

“We do understand the passion for keeping a wooden riding surface, particularly from the BMX riders, and are already working with the users to explore whether this is viable and financially sustainable longer-term.”

