Council issues update on 12 caravans camped on Horsham border

Horsham District Council has issued an update after 12 caravans camped out on the town’s border.
A spokeswoman for the council confirmed the group had moved into the Bowling Club car park at Broadbridge Heath.
She added: “The Council is working in conjunction with the West Sussex County Council gypsy and traveller team regarding this situation.”
Read more: Group of travellers set up camp near Horsham
Read more: Major Horsham town centre flood: pictures from the scene
Read more: Major Horsham flood: ‘It’s running like a river’