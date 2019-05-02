Could you help us celebrate our dads this Father's Day?

Father's Day on Sunday, June 16 is a perfect excuse to spoil our dads, share our thanks for all the help and support they give us, and give them a real treat.

The County Times will be celebrating by inviting readers to send us a your special messages via our Facebook page, which we'll publish in the paper on Thursday, 13. Keep watching our Facebook page for more details soon.

And we're looking for businesses who would be willing to sponsor a Father's Day competition or reader offer so we can help make the day extra special for a lucky few.

Do you have a prize you would be willing to provide for a competition?

Or could you offer proud dads a special discount?

If so, we want to hear from you!

Email gina.stainer@jpimedia.co.uk for more details.