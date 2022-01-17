When he’s not showing off all of his favourite tricks, you’ll often find this cheeky chap running about after a tennis ball or investigating his surroundings.

To match his energetic nature, Lemmy would love to find a home with active adopters who can offer him playtime in the garden, enriching walks and reward-based training.

While this sweet terrier cross is 'super smart' and fun to be around, he is a sensitive soul at heart and will need gentle guidance and lots of patience from his new family.

Dogs Trust Shoreham's Lemmy is looking for a home.

Building up his trust may take a little while, but once you’ve made friends with Lemmy, he will be a playful and interactive companion who will relish spending quality time with you.

Lemmy requires an adult-only household, where he is the only pet, without any visiting children or too many visitors in general.

A garden of his own is essential and he would much prefer quieter walking areas, away from the hustle and bustle, or where there are lots of other dogs roaming. Dogs Trust Shoreham say he is a good boy when travelling in the car, which is a great benefit if needing to drive him to more remote locations.

Lemmy’s new family will need to make multiple visits to the Shoreham Rehoming Centre to get to know him so that they can build up a bond and receive guidance from the training team.

Dogs Trust Shoreham's Lemmy is looking for a home.

A patient dog-lover with experience and an interest in reward-based training, will be the perfect match for Lemmy.