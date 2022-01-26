Copsale annual bird box building was a success
The popualar annual Bird box building event was back at Copsale Hall on Sunday, January 16, and was a great success.
The event, which was not held last year due to the pandemic, saw an enthusiastic stream of visitors during the morning.
Local timber merchants, Wenban Smith generously donated the timber for the kits.
Kits were given out in return for a donation towards the upkeep of the hall.
After the visitors made their bird box, refreshments were offered.
The event was held outside, making full use of the new and existing verandas.
For details regarding Copsale Hall events visit www.copsalehall.com