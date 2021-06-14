Conservation group launches ‘bracken bashing’ at Sullington Warren

Sticks were used to lop off the bracken fronds carrying growing spores after the plants took a strong hold during the past year’s lockdowns.

Society volunteers form working parties to help conserve thae land on the second Saturday of every month from 9.30am until 12 noon.

Society spokesman Brian Burna said: “There is a break mid morning where coffee and cake is usually provided.”

Sandgate Conservation Society volunteers. Phoro: Brian Burns

He added: “There is also another conservation morning held in Sandgate Park, where we meet on the fourth Saturday of every month from 10am till 12 noon.

“We should mention that you do not have to be at these excellent venues spot on time, so just pop along when it suits you - if you can only manage an hour, then that’s fine, as we would be very pleased to see you.

“Because of the Covid-19 restrictions it is advisable to check our website for the latest details.”

See www.sandgate-conservation.org.uk or telephone Brian Burns on 01903 743001.

Bracken bashing at Sullington Warren. Poto: Brian Burns

Sandgate Conservation Society works closely with the National Trust and Horsham District Council.