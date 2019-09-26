Concerns over 'dangerous' Horsham pothole

Concerns are being raised over a 'dangerous' pothole in Horsham after officials announced it would be months before it is repaired.

Forest Neighbourhood Councillor Graham Sitton first raised the alarm when he witnessed a woman cyclist hit the pothole and topple off her bike into the road at Littlehaven Railway Station level crossing. "It is just enough away from the kerb to be walloped," he said.

Graham Sitton is concerned about a large pothole on the level crossing at Littlehaven Railway Station

He reported the pothole to West Sussex County Council who said it was the responsibility of Network Rail - who have now said it will not be repaired until February.

"West Sussex County Council refuse to deal with it and Network Rail say they will deal with it in six months' time. I think it's unacceptable," said Graham.

"It's not very fair on road users. If we get bad weather and ice, the hole will expand and get bigger and if we get heavy rain it will fill with water and people won't be able to see it.

"I cycle myself and know the hazards on the road.

"What is frustrating is if it causes an accident, it's unnecessary."

In an email to Graham, Network Rail acknowledged his concern about the pothole on the level cressing. A spokesman said he could confirm "that the work is booked in to take place on 8 and 9 February 2020."