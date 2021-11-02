Concerns over anti social behaviour spark police action in Broadbridge Heath

The order comes into effect from 3pm today and will remain in force until 3pm on Thursday (November 4).

A spokesperson said: “The order gives officers temporary powers which can include dispersing people gathering in certain areas.

“We will also have an increased presence in the area to help keep people safe.

The dispersal order will cover this area in Broadbridge Heath

“We take all complaints of anti-social behaviour seriously and will not tolerate this having an adverse impact on the quality of life of the wider community.

“A breach of this direction can result in a fixed penalty notice (fine) being issued to those who do not comply with the order.

“The dispersal order area extends from the A264 and A281 in the West to the A24 in the east, and from Broadbridge Heath Road in the north to Churchill Way in the south.