‘Concern’ for man missing from West Chiltington

Police and family of a man missing from his home in West Chiltington say they are ‘very concerned’ for his safety.

Police say that Gerard Marchant, 69, left home just before midday today (Friday November 1).

He is described as about 5’9” tall, with a flat cap, has glasses and a walking stick, and is wearing a dark blue jumper, blue trousers and black shoes.

A spokesman said: “He was on foot but could be trying to catch a bus.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to ring 999 quoting serial 611 of 01/11.”