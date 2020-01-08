Comedian Alan Carr celebrates success of Slimming World consultant from Billingshurst

A Slimming World consultant from Billingshurst has celebrated her groups’ success with chat show host and comedian Alan Carr.

The TV personality, known as Chatty Man, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards in the organisation’s 50th anniversary year, with founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Amanda Wyman, who runs the Slimming World group at St Gabriels Church Hall every Tuesday, was delighted to get a chance to meet Alan, and said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for the Billingshurst Slimming World group.

She said: “The members at our Billingshurst group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage. But they’re always certain of a warm welcome and introduction to our fabulously flexible eating plan which means you’re never hungry while you’re losing weight.

“And when you join a group and stay each week members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas, cheering each other on and boosting each other to face any challenges.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so I was honoured to represent the Billingshurst group at the Slimming World Awards. Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Alan, who is well-known for his comedy chat show Chatty Man on Channel 4, said it was great to meet Amanda at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of consultants like Amanda and their group every week.

“I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that Slimming World feeling.”

Amanda said last year was full of celebrations and successes during Slimming World’s 50th year, and is excited to see what 2020 has in store.

She said: “For anyone who may be thinking of taking that step to lose weight and improve their health this New Year, I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to learn new habits and make long-term healthy changes.

“At the Billingshurst group they’ll discover a whole world of support to help them achieve their dreams and stay slim for life – with lots of fun along the way too!”

