Collyer’s students experience behind the scenes business on school trip

Collyer’s BTEC Business Level 3 students got a unique insight into the world of events management, at the Brighton Centre.

Collyer’s Business Studies teacher, Claire Savage, said: “As part of the new BTEC specification, the students need to run a live event, so it’s obviously important we explore a top venue and learn from some of the leading professionals in this field. The Brighton Centre’s event management team have been brilliant, taking a huge amount of time out to talk us through their processes and show off their cutting-edge facilities.”

The Collyer’s course is the equivalent of two A levels and the students take eight units over the two year course.

Collyers students explore the Brighton Centre as they learn the business of event management.

This trip related to a unit they have just started called “Managing and Event” which requires students to identify the skills required to organise an event.

The Brighton Centre is one of the largest conference and exhibition centres in the country and regularly hosts political party conferences as well as live music and entertainment from the world’s leading artists.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal, Steve Martell said: “Massive thanks to the wonderful team at the Brighton Centre for their incredible hospitality. They are an elite organisation who demonstratively care about helping the next generation in their future careers.”

Teacher of Business Studies at Collyer’s, Ivan Morgan, said: “It was a really informative visit and will be a great benefit to our students in their ‘Managing an Event’ unit. We really appreciate the team at the Brighton Centre giving up their time and answering all of our questions in detail.

“Tanya and Jon were very clear that the top skills were meticulous planning, communication and teamwork. Our students will have to develop their own skills in order to successfully complete the unit.”

Jon Morray-Jones, who is an Event Officer at the Brighton Centre, said: “It was great to meet the Collyer’s staff and students. I hope they found the visit useful and informative!”

Having now seen the behind the scenes of event management, the students will be organising their own events for their assessment.