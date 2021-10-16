Close friend of Dame Vera Lynn pays tribute to ‘true gentleman’ Sir David Amess, who chaired committee for memorial statue
Dame Vera Lynn’s spokeswoman and close friend has paid tribute to Sir David Amess who chaired Dame Vera’s Memorial Statue committee.
MP for Southend West in Essex Sir David Amess died after a stabbing attack on Friday (15 October) at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.
The incident happened at his constituency surgery.
Essex Police confirmed in a statement that a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife had been recovered from the scene.
Susan Fleet, spokeswoman and close friend of Dame Vera Lynn said: “Deeply saddened to hear the tragic news about the wonderful Sir David.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with him and his dedicated team over the past twelve months - he chaired the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue committee.
“He was one of life’s true gentlemen - compassionate, generous, fun and a huge animal lover. He recently gave me a copy of his book - the title of which is now especially poignant. Rest in peace.”
