Christmas-crazy Horsham family set for festive switch-on

A Christmas-crazy family are set to transform their Horsham home into a winter wonderland this afternoon (Saturday).

The King family have spent weeks installing festive lights and displays on the outside of their home in Cottingham Avenue, Horsham, and now plan to stage the switch-on today at around 4.30pm.

The Kings - Sallyanne and Grahame, along with daughters Carinna and Carmel - aim to raise cash for the children’s charity the Make A Wish Foundation.

It is the tenth year in a row that the King family have raised cash for the charity with their Christmas display. Last year they raised £2,052.

This afternoon, say the family, there will be goodies, teas, coffee, a tombola and Christmas music at the festive switch-on.