Chinese restaurant goes from zero to five-star in major about-turn
A Chinese restaurant has gone from zero to hero after a swift about-turn by hygiene inspectors.
The Golden Willow restaurant in Storrington was previously hit with a zero out of five rating - but has now soared to a five out of five.
The five-star rating has come just a day after restaurant owner William Cheung explained how the original rating had been made after a boiler broke down and the restaurant was left without hot water.
But after a visit today from a Horsham District Council environmental health inspector the restaurant was given top marks.
And in a report, the inspector wrote: “I am glad to report that the food hygiene rating has been re-rated to 5 - very good.”
Mr Cheung had previously been upset by the original rating and said: “I’ve been running this restaurant for three years. Nothing like this has gone wrong before.
“We have always had high ratings - we do our best.”
And now he has a certificate to prove it.
Meanwhile, customers have taken to the West Sussex County Times Facebook page to praise the restaurant.
Claire Overton said: “We’ve been using them for the last 7+ years and never ever had a problem.
“They are the best Chinese in the area.”
Emma Blackwood added: “We have used them for many years too and their food has always been amazing.”