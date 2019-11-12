Children in Need: Pudsey Bear visits pupils at Horsham school

Pupils and staff at a Horsham school were delighted to have a visit from none other than Pudsey Bear as part of this year’s Children in Need event.

Pudsey greeted everyone at the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School (QEII) when they arrived in the morning, took part in assembly, visited classes and the playground and even took part in an energetic morning ‘warm up’ session.

Nikki Ayres, an HLTA at the school who organised the visit, said: “We have been trying for a few years now to persuade Pudsey to visit us.

“We know he’s always so busy at this time of year, so we were all thrilled to see him.

“Our students’ faces lit up when they saw he was outside the school at the start of the day to say hello and they loved it when he came into their lessons and joined in with their activities.”

QEII takes part in Children in Need every year, usually with a special dressing up day and other fun fundraising activities.

This year is no different, with everyone dressing up as either time travellers or favourite historical figures.

Staff and students are also taking part in the Joe Wicks ‘Morning Move’ on the day itself, and the official ‘duck race’ sweepstake then the following week every class is also doing the Countryfile/Children in Need sponsored ramble in the hope of raising even more for the cause.

