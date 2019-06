Flower arranger Claire Bryant - a member of Warnham Flower Club - has scooped a top award at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Claire won a Silver-Gilt medal in the show’s floral art section.

Claire Bryant's winning Chelsea floral arrangement SUS-190406-113156001

Claire’s entry in the ‘Avant-Garde’ class was the second top award to be won by a Warnham Flower Club member - fellow flower arranger Gaenor Circus, from West Chiltington, was awarded a Gold.

Claire, who lives in Brockham, was awarded a Silver medal on her previous ‘outing’ to Chelsea last year.