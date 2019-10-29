Charity to bring pre-loved clothes sale to Horsham to help you save the planet and your money

A Horsham charity is hoping to help people save the planet and their money by holding a pop-up pre-loved clothes sale.

Known to some as a kilo sale, Sussex Green Living and lots of volunteers will bring the event to Greenway Academy in West Horsham, off Merryfield Drive, on Saturday November 9 between 12 noon and 4pm.

Carrie Cort, from Sussex Green Living, said: “Climate change is in the news every day, with many people wanting to take action to make a difference but not knowing what to do.

“I spend a lot of my time in schools teaching children about the environmental problem of the fast fashion industry, so I’m delighted that we have been able to organise this event.

“The fast fashion industry is the second most polluting industry due to most of our clothes being made in Asia and being shipped thousands of miles, sold cheaply and discarded within months.”

The Greenway Academy PTA will be selling refreshments to raise money for the school, and proceeds from the clothes sale will help Sussex Green Living with their climate education and will benefit Nkuringo Education and Community Support in Uganda.

Karrie Mellor, a fundraiser for the UK charity Nkuringo, added: “This is a win-win, we will be selling quality clothes for just £10 a kilo, normally kilo sales charge £15 a kilo, selling clothes with minimal clothes miles and benefiting Sussex Green Living and deprived families in Nkuringo, Uganda”.

Volunteers from the Horsham Repair Café will be on hand to make any alterations and there will also be a display of clothes showing environmentally friendly clothes and highlighting some of the problems of fast fashion.

To learn more and download the posters and flyers visit https://www.sussexgreenliving.co.uk/clothessale/

