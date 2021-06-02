Charity and therapy centre team up to give extra support to cancer patients in Horsham

As of Tuesday, June 1, The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre in Crawley will be working with Total Therapy Studios in Horsham to provide complementary therapies, emotional support and exercise classes.

Activities will take place at Total Therapies’ studios in the Carfax on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons.

Sarah Dover-McCarthy, founder and clinical director of Total Therapy Studios, said: “At Total Therapy Studios we provide wellness care in terms of physical, holistic and wellness therapies. Our approach is to help you understand how your body works and to support your recovery.

Sarah Brocklehurst survived breast cancer, now is a trustee of the OIive Tree Cancer Support in Crawley -photo by Steve Cobb

“We are excited to be working with the Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, an excellent local charity, which has a similarly holistic approach.”

Complementary therapies are used alongside conventional treatments and are not an alternative; they can help people to relax, reduce stress levels, alleviate the side effects of cancer treatments and enhance feelings of wellbeing. Initially the complementary therapies available will include reflexology, massage and acupuncture.

Gentle yoga and relaxation and meditation classes will also be on offer from mid June, other activities will be added to the programme in the near future.

As receiving a diagnosis of cancer is a difficult, stressful and emotional time for both the patient and those around them, members of the Olive Tree’s counselling team will also be offering support starting in July.

The Olive Tree Horsham Information & Support Hub will also continue to organise workshops for patients both at Horsham Hospital and at Total Therapies.

Sarah Brocklehurst, Olive Tree volunteer, said: “The Olive Tree Information and Support Hub was set up in Horsham Hospital approximately two years ago to provide information about support for cancer patients in the local area, signposting to other organisations that could help and access to the wide range of support services offered free of charge at the Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre in Crawley.

“The Horsham Hub also ran a successful series of workshops in Horsham including yoga, pranic healing and mindfulness.

“During the Covid lockdowns it was not possible to offer the full range of services however, the Olive Tree continued to provide support via telephone calls and online, including a YouTube channel on which videos on topics including gentle yoga and Pilates and self-administered massage and acupressure were available.

“We are now thrilled to be able to expand the range of services on offer in Horsham thanks to a new relationship with Total Therapies Studios.”

Anyone wishing to access this service will need to contact [email protected] or 01403 627424 to register with the Olive Tree.