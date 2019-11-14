Chancellor of the Exchequer visits housing development near Crawley

The Chancellor of the Exchequer visited a housing development in Pease Pottage

South East home developer Thakeham Group has welcomed Sajid Javid to a housing development called Woodgate.

Woodgate is a partnership between Thakeham and Radian. It focuses on the development site to the east of Brighton Road at Pease Pottage. The new community will feature more than 600 homes, a community hub with shop and cafe, road enhancements and a new St Catherine’s Hospice.

A new £4 million primary school is planned for Woodgate phase two and the new lake on the eastern edge of the site will allow sustainable drainage and enhance the development.

During his visit on Tuesday (November 12), the Chancellor spent two hours on site meeting members of the Thakeham team and conducting TV interviews for the media.

Thakeham group managing director, Rob Boughton, said: “It was an honour to welcome the Chancellor to Woodgate, and show him first hand how sustainable community development can improve the real lives of homeowners in the South East.

“This new partnership between Thakeham and Radian combines the very best skills and expertise of two like-minded businesses. Both businesses understand the importance of collaboration and imaginative placemaking to build a better community.

“Through strategic design, Woodgate will directly unlock the potential of the community and the people who live here. It’s our blueprint for how the best home developments will be delivered in the future.”