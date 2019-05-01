Chance to meet Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace in Pulborough

Masterchef judge and TV personality Gregg Wallace will be hosting a special event in Pulborough later this month - and you can join him.

Former greengrocer Gregg, who also presents the television programme Inside The Factory, will be hosting a ‘supper club’ evening at Architectural Plants nursery in Pulborough.

Architectural Plants, Pulborough SUS-190105-110550001

The event - which is open to the public - will provide a special menu from top chef Mike Keen for what organisers say will be “an evening feast in the inspirational and beautiful surroundings of Architectural Plants.

“Guests will get to meet and eat with Gregg and enjoy an unrivalled dining experience provided by Mike while surrounded by beautiful plants.”

Among items on the menu are Scotched quail eggs, duck liver parfait, stuffed chicken wings, Loimulohi salmon and rhubarb and custard tarts.

The event is being held on Bank Holiday Monday May 27 at 6.30pm. Tickets are priced at £55 per person.

For more information, see https://www.wefifo.com/event/832785282609984/gregg-wallace-at-architectural-plants-