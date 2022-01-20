The relay is taking place at South of England Show Ground, Ardingly on June 18 and 19.

Georgie Gains, volunteer hub leader committee member for South East Relay for Life, said: “It’s an amazing and fun way to raise vital funds for such an important cause that affects all of us in some form and you do by getting a group of friends, family, businesses or classmates together. You can start fundraising events by doing various things like cake sales, bucket collecting, quizzes, donations.

“Then you come together and celebrate your achievements in a weekend’s fun of relay.”

Cancer Research UK's Relay for Life

Relay For Life is a family festival celebrating the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer.

Georgie said: “In your teams you take turns to walk the relay circuit which starts in the day and runs throughout the night. The thought behind this is ‘cancer doesn’t sleep so no shall we.

“This can be done by all your team members taking turns. You find the kids love to take part especially in the themed laps and then the silent disco or movies in the evening.”

Georgie got involved with the relay the year after her dad Stuart passed away to cancer.

She said: “I wanted to do something positive in his memory. A big part of relay is coming together and celebrating all those who have survived cancer and the incredible break through treatments that have been developed due to the amazing fundraising done through Cancer Research.

“Another part of Relay is the ‘Candle of Hope Ceremony’ that is held to remember those of died due to cancer. This for me really helped me get through something that was an extremely hard time in my life for me and my family and still today.

“This year’s relay we want to make really special as we haven’t been able to run a relay for the past two years. And it’s relay’s 25th year so even more reason to celebrate.”