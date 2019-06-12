Cancer Research UK shop in Horsham welcomes volunteers from Waitrose

Waitrose and Partners in Horsham supported Cancer Research UK by sending a team to volunteer at the charity’s shop in West Street on Friday June 7.

Cakes were offered in return for a donation to the charity, and the windows were dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate The Queen’s birthday.

Amanda King, from Waitrose and Partners, said: “The Cancer Research team were delighted to receive some help and we hope to continue our relationship by having them in Waitrose and Partners in Horsham to carry out a collection later in the year, and to partake in our Community Matters green coin collection.

“This is where £1,000 is given away by Waitrose and Partners to three charities each month, voted for by our customers.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed helping out at Cancer Research UK and other Partners are interested in volunteering in the future.”

