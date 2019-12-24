Call for ‘urgent improvements’ to Horsham town centre

A call for urgent improvements to be made to part of Horsham town centre have gone out from a local councillor.

Councillor Christine Costin hit out at the state of The Forum - the site between Sainsbury’s and West Street - which Horsham District Council bought in 2017 for £15 million.

The Forum, Horsham SUS-191223-144206001

She said:”We want to attract happy shoppers to Horsham town. Unfortunately it is clear from social media that some improvements are required, specifically on The Forum.”

She said lifts in The Forum car park were still ‘unpredictable’ and that recent wet weather had made tiles in The Forum ‘very slippery’ and they were ‘blinding’ in bright sunshine.

The Forum was opened by the Queen in 2003. But since then, said Christine, there had been problems with “anti social behaviour, the lifts, the outdoor floor loadings, car parking, street embellishments and tiled surfaces.

“Horsham District Council own The Forum so urgently need to resolve the problems.

“Some initiatives have been taken, for instance to reduce anti-social behaviour but there is more to be done to ensure that all shoppers are safe.”

The Forum car park lifts have been out of action for more than three weeks and a notice on the car park website says: “The Forum car park lifts are currently out of service and will remain out of service until further notice.”

Christine said: “Pedestrians are not all spritely and athletic. If the lifts are not working many people cannot negotiate the stairs.”

Meanwhile, notices have been placed in various places around The Forum warning people that surfaces could be slippery in wet and icy conditions. A number of the floor tiles are cracked and broken.