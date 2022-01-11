Call for improvements to Horsham’s ‘rain leaking’ shopping centre

Former Horsham Society chairman David Moore says Swan Walk needs renovating and is ‘no longer fit for purpose.’

Buckets are frequently placed along walkways in the centre to catch rain leaking from the roof.

And he criticised the building’s lack of heating.

David said Swan Walk had been an attractive place for shoppers when it first opened as a mall back in the 1980s.

“Unfortunately, we now have a structure which is no longer fit for purpose.

“The roof continues to leak and there continues to be no heating.”

He added: “It’s no longer the shopping experience that was on offer some 30 years ago.

Blankets have been placed outside D&D cafe in Swan Walk to keep customers warm

“It’s now become an unattractive shopping mall which is in need of maintenance.

“We need to stop living in the past.”

He said other towns managed to keepup with the times. “You go to somewhere like Crawley and when you go into the mall there, it’s warm - and there’s no leaking.

“If Crawley can run a mall which is attractive, why can’t Horsham?”

David took photographs of some of the rain buckets in Swan Walk and a container of blankets on offer outside D&D cafe to keep customers warm.