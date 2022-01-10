Call for Horsham students to apply for climate change contest

In partnership with STEM Learning UK, Ceres launched the secondary school competition on Wednesday, December 15, which is looking to inspire students interested in tackling climate change using hydrogen technologies.

Students from across the South East of England are invited to submit a three minute video explaining a scientific idea to help tackle the net zero mission using hydrogen.

The winning submission will be turned into a professional animation and the winning team will be offered work experience opportunities at Ceres.

JPCT 10-10-12 S12410737X Ceres Power, Foundry Lane, Horsham -photo by steve cobb ENGSUS00120121010115810

Ceres CEO, Phil Caldwell, said: “I hope that this competition will inspire a new generation of climate change solvers. Achieving net zero is at the heart of what we do here at Ceres, and we are excited to see the creativity of school pupils both in terms of storytelling and scientific ingenuity, as we all work together to achieve that goal.”

MP for Horsham, Jeremy Quin, said: “I would strongly encourage secondary school pupils in West Sussex to participate and look forward to seeing the entries.”