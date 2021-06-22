Call for Horsham incinerator plans to be ‘paused’

Waste management firm Britaniacrest Recycling announced last November that it planned to start building the incinerator this summer after a planning inspector ruled it could go ahead, despite widespread opposition.

The company is currently seeking an environmental permit variation from the Environment Agency for the recycling site on the old Wealden Brickworks off Langhurstwood Road.

But members of the campaign group NoIncincerator4Horsham are putting forward objections and say the application should be ‘paused.’

Artist's impression of the proposed new incinerator at Warnham SUS-190730-121328001

They fear the incinerator will produce pollutants into the atmosphere and in a letter to the Environment Agency ask if Britaniacrest can ‘demonstrate that they can operate without significant risk to the environment or human health?’

They say there are also concerns about noise, vibration, dust and odours from activity and traffic on the site.

Planning approval was granted in February last year following a public inquiry during which Britaniacrest demonstrated that its proposal would not severely impact the rural landscape.

Britaniacrest said it had successfully satisfied a number of the conditions imposed by the planning inspector, enabling the new 3Rs facility to move forward into construction this year.