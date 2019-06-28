Call for action to protect Horsham’s urban trees

A call for action to protect Horsham’s mature trees has gone out from a town watchdog group.

Members of the Horsham Society say planners should be much tougher on developers over the ‘indiscriminate’ felling of mature trees.

And it calls on people living near such trees to ensure that Horsham District Council places preservation orders on them.

In its latests newsletter, the society says: “Gradually we are losing trees from our streetscapes and they are not being replaced.

“Large trees take many years to mature and if we fail to act now it will impact on generations to come.”

It adds that apart from adding to the beauty of urban landscapes, “trees are also good for our health. They remove pollution and carbon dioxide from the air quality, and they provide shade.

“Above all they raise our spirits and make our town a better place to live.”

The society questions whether Horsham could follow Brighton’s lead where a ‘Plant Your Postcode’ scheme has been introduced.

Under that initiative - introduced by the Sussex branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England and Hove Civic Society - it is aimed to plant new trees in every postcode.