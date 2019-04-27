Burst main cuts off water supplies to Horsham district homes

Homes in and around the Billingshurst area are without water this evening after a mains burst in the village.

Southern Water said a water main burst in Stane Street at about 4.25pm this afternoon (April 27).

The water provider said engineers were on site attempting to repair the burst and water supplies were expected to return ‘within three hours’.

A spokesman said: “We have a team on site repairing the burst. Your water supply should return to normal within three hours. You may notice some discolouration or low pressure at first; this is completely normal when there’s been a disruption to the supply and is only temporary. Again, please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”