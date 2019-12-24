Burglars target outhouses in Pulborough

Motorbikes and a quad bike were among items stolen after burglars targeted a string of garden garages around Pulborough.

Police say that the quad bike was stolen when thieves broke into a shed in Green Lane some time between December 11 and 18.

Garden equipment was also stolen in the burglary.

In a separate break-in, thieves escaped with two motorbikes from the garage of a property in Downlands, Pulborough.

Police say that the break-in happened some time between December 21 and 22.

Golf clubs were snatched in another raid on a garage in Broomers Hill Lane some time on December 11, say police.

In another incident, a bicycle and garden equipment were taken when a garage at a property in New Road, Billingshurst, was broken into on December 19.

Police say anyone with any information about the burglaries should call them on 101.